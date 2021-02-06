WAUKESHA
Richard ‘Dick’ P. Blankenhagen
Oct. 7, 1930 — Feb. 3, 2021
Richard “Dick” P. Blankenhagen of Waukesha passed away with his family by his side on February 3, 2021, at the age of 90. Dick was born on October 7, 1930, in Oconomowoc, the son of the late Richard and Elsie Blankenhagen.
He married the love of his life, Delores Jones, on October 14, 1951. In his youth, Dick played baseball and boxed in the Golden Gloves. Dick was a Milwaukee businessman where he and his wife owned Bud’s Butcher Shop and then Bud’s Tavern. He was a member of Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, an avid Brewers and Packers fan, and enjoyed many years spending his winters in Florida with his wife. Dick worked at Animal Kingdom at Disney World where he was named Cast Member of the Month. Most of all, Dick loved spending time with his family.
Dick will be deeply missed by his wife, Delores; children, Bob (Geri) and Debbie (Brian) Gracyalny; grandchildren, Dan (Bekka), Autumn (Mark) Hudzinski, Steve and Heather; and great-grandchildren, Amelia, Emma and Quinton. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents, sisters, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
There will be a private service for the immediate family officiated by Pastor Peter Schmidt. Burial will follow at Salem Cemetery in Wales. A celebration of Dick’s life will be held for extended family and friends at a later date.
Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, Cremation and Pre-Planning Services is serving the family. For further information, please call 262-542-6609, or for directions, an online obituary, or to leave a condolence, please visit www.WaukeshasFuneralHome.com.