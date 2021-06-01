OCONOMOWOC
Richard ‘Dick’ Schwartz
Jan. 26, 1939 - May 28, 2021
Richard “Dick” Schwartz, age 82, of Oconomowoc, passed away Friday, May 28, 2021. The son of the late Samson and Viola Schwartz, he was born January 26, 1939, in Menomonee Falls.
Dick attended school in Menomonee Falls and after high school served in the U.S. Army. After his discharge from the U.S. Army, he attended UW-Oshkosh, where he received his BS in Education, and then taught at Dousman Elementary School and Kettle Moraine Middle School until he retired. During his teaching career, he also received his MS in Education from UW-Milwaukee.
Dick’s hobbies included hunting, fishing, gardening and reading. He especially enjoyed spending time with his brother Sam’s family at their place, “up north.” He also cherished his two canine friends, Louie and Riley.
Richard is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Jones; stepson Mark (Cheryl) Jones; stepdaughter Suzanne (Peter) Breyer; stepdaughter Wendy (Dr. Michael) Massa and their daughter Tatiana; sister Bonnie (the late Alvin) Pfeil; brother Ronald “Sam” (the late Bette) Schwartz; nieces Sally (John) Breitlow and Christine (Dr. Paul) Prusiner; and nephews Dr. Charles Schwartz, Terry (TerryLynn) Schwartz, Dana (Debbie) Schwartz and Christopher (Nancy) Schwartz. He is further survived by numerous cousins, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Warren Schwartz.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you for the outstanding, compassionate care Dick received from Jen and her staff at Hartland Terrece.
A private service will be held for family and friends.
Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4459 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.