MUKWONAGO
Richard ‘Dick’ W. Stocks
June 10, 1935 — Jan. 21, 2021
Richard “Dick” W. Stocks passed away on January 21, 2021, at Linden Grove Memory Court in Mukwonago at the age of 85. He was born June 10, 1935, in the Town of Ottawa. His parents were Warren and Lucille (nee Stone) Stocks.
Dick attended North Prairie Grade School and Waukesha High School. After graduating in 1953, he worked in a print shop for a couple of years.
In 1955, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served his country for two years, then two years of active and two more years of inactive Reserves. After his discharge, he worked for Pet Milk Co. as a retail milkman for a number of years, a plumber’s helper at Horn Hardware and then for the Village of Mukwonago as a Wastewater Treatment Operator and retired from there in 1999.
As a young boy he liked outdoor activities, hiking and camping in the Kettle Moraine, riding bike, and playing baseball. His family would spend a week each summer fishing at the Chain of Lakes in Waupaca.
Dick married Judith (Judy) Behling on November 9, 1957. They had a wonderful life together in Mukwonago. They enjoyed traveling to 49 out of the 50 United States, Canada and Mexico. There are many fond memories of family, friends and neighbors, sheepshead card games, casino trips, grandson’s sporting events. For over 50 years, they belonged to a “500” card club. They also bowled at Jay’s Lanes on a couple’s league, and then joined the Senior League and bowled until the age of 83.
Dick was a wonderful, loving and kind person and will be greatly missed by his wife, Judy, of 63 years; their son, Keith Stocks (Denise) of Eagle; daughter, Susan (Tom) Stollenwerk of Burlington; grandsons Ryan (Angelina) Stollenwerk and Jacob Stollenwerk; sister Linda (Stocks) Acheson; and nieces and nephews.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents and brother-inlaw Gary Acheson.
We wish to extend our many thanks to the staff at Linden Court for the care Dick received the past few months.
Visitation will be held on Monday, January 25, at the Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home, 930 Main St. (Highway ES), Mukwonago, from 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at noon. Burial to follow at Oak Knoll Cemetery.
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services in Mukwonago is serving the family. For more information, call 262-363-7126 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.