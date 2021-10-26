Richard Edward Eckstein
Aug. 7, 1956 - Oct. 22, 2021
Richard Edward Eckstein, age 65, died peacefully at his home with his family by his side on Friday, October 22, 2021. Richard was born on August 7, 1956, in Waukesha, to Leo and Grace (Batten) Eckstein.
Rick worked at Aquarius Systems for 34 years. He enjoyed riding his Harley, gardening, hunting and many other hobbies. He was a cat lover, especially his cat Bo. He was very close with his entire family, right down to his great nieces and nephews. He had an amazing sense of humor, right up to his last breath. He will be deeply missed.
Survivors include his special friend, Patricia “Pat” Mater; his children, Jamie (Eckstein) Wetzel of Gillett and Thomas (Jessi) Eckstein of Tomahawk; his grandchildren, Rachel, Chad and Shane Wetzel and Walker, Alexis, Jaelynn, Ty, James and Tristan Eckstein; his great-grandchild, August Riddle; his siblings, Darlene McKerrow of Pewaukee, Donna Eckstein of Dousman, Robert Eckstein of Dousman and John Eckstein of New Lisbon; and other relatives and friends.
Preceding Rick in death are his son Bo (The Cat) Eckstein; his grandson, Austin Eckstein; his parents, Leo and Grace Eckstein; his brother-in-law, Bruce McKerrow; and his son-in-law, Scott Wetzel.
A time of sharing and celebration of Rick’s life will be held on Saturday, October 30.
Thelen Funeral Services of North Prairie/Genesee, 262-392-4251, is honored to be assisting the Eckstein family. For those unable to attend, those wishing to share a memory or those wanting to just sign the online guest registry, please go to: www.thelenfh.com.