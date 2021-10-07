Richard Ervin Luedtke
Sept. 16, 1941 - Oct. 2, 2021
Richard Ervin Luedtke, age 80, passed away peacefully on October 2, 2021. Dick was born on September 16, 1941, in Milwaukee, to Ervin and Elizabeth “Betty” Luedtke.
Dick is survived by his children, Neil Luedtke and Kimberly (Andy) Campbell; grandchildren, Rachel and Rylee Luedtke; along with many nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Ron; and his twin brother, Robert “Bob.”
A memorial service to honor Dick’s life will be announced at a later date.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.