WAUKESHA
Richard F. Bartman
May 1, 1940 - Feb. 18, 2021
Richard F. Bartman passed away Feb. 18, 2021, at the age of 80 years.
He was the beloved husband of Shirley for 60 years and the dear father of Michael (Kathy) Bartman and Amy (Bryan) Keup. Richard was the loving grandfather of Chris and Daniel and the brother of Sandy DeGroot, Steve (Lois) Bartman, Jim (Rose) Bartman and Jeanette (Bill) Harold.
Richard loved music and sang in several church choirs and also sang in male choruses in Rhinelander and in Appleton and sang with Waukesha Civic Theatre’s Broadway Singers. He was an avid golfer and played in several senior men’s golf leagues.
The family has chosen not to have a service at this time. Donations can be made to the Food Pantry of Waukesha County or to Hope Center in his name.
Church and Chapel Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-827-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com.