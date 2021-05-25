OCONOMOWOC
Richard F. Schulte
July 10, 1938 - May 16, 2021
Richard F. Schulte, age 82, of Oconomowoc, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on May 16, 2021. Rich was born to Raymond and Marie (nee Metz) Schulte on July 10, 1938, in Elm Grove.
Rich is survived by his wife of 57 years, Judy; his children Rich (Susan) Schulte of Oconomowoc and Debbi (Carl) Brehm of Oconomowoc; grandchildren Lauren and Ben Schulte, Isabella, Leah, Gracyn, Alexander, Parker and Peytyn Brehm; and siblings Kenneth Schulte and Virginia (Robert) Hackbarth. He is also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and lifelong friend Pat Murphy. He will be missed by many friends and family.
Rich was a second-generation owner of Schulte Heating and Air Conditioning for over 40 years. He served in the National Guard from 1956 until he was honorably discharged from the Army in 1961. Rich met Judy in 1963 and were married on May 9, 1964, at St. Jerome Catholic Church.
Rich joined the Oconomowoc Lions Club in 1979 and served as treasurer. He was a life member, Melvin Jones Fellow, Knight of Sight Recipient. He had a perfect attendance for 42 years.
Rich and Judy loved to travel together, loved to go to the casino, and loved to spend time with his family. He especially loved his time spent with his grandchildren. He will be missed by all who knew him.
A visitation will be held at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 995 S. Silver Lake St., Oconomowoc, WI 53066, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, May 27. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow with the Rev. Gregory Greiten presiding. Immediately following the service, Rich will be laid to rest at St. Jerome Cemetery.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.