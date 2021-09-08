Richard G. Dick
Richard G. Dick passed away August 30, 2021, at age 90.
Beloved husband of Susan J. (nee Kuehl). Dear father of Christine Larkin and Kathleen (Paul) Anderson. Grandfather of Jason Larkin, Jennifer (Jeremy) Arnold, Jackie Douglas, Melissa (Andy) Chapman, Emily (Jeff) Higgins and Megan (Justin) Ziegler. Great-grandfather of 12. Brother of Virginia (the late Daniel) Nettesheim. Also survived by other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be Saturday, September 18, at Salem United Methodist Church, 541 Highway 59, Waukesha, from 10:30 a.m. until time of service at 12 p.m. Entombment at Wisconsin Memorial Park.
Richard was the president of Bay Federal Savings and Loan and an Air Force veteran of the Korean War. He enjoyed many vacations with his family, baseball, playing cards, fishing and his cabin in Eagle River.
Memorials to the church appreciated.