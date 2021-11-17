WAUKESHA
Richard John Bickett ‘Dick’
Oct. 17, 1935 - Nov. 14, 2021
Richard John Bickett “Dick,” born to Ernest and Dora Bickett of Beresford, SD, on October 17, 1935, passed away peacefully at AngelsGrace Hospice on Sunday, November 14, 2021. He was 86 years old.
He married Vondalee Pattison on August 13, 1959, at Grace Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls, SD. After marrying, they moved to Pierre, SD, and began work with Foster Bell, helping to build the Oahe Dam. They lived in a very tiny apartment where the bed touched 2 walls and a window. They recently celebrated 62 years of marriage. The couple raised 1 son and 2 daughters: Kevin (Stacy), North Prairie; Kimberly Breunig, Trevor, and Kristine, Waukesha. He has 4 grandchildren: Amanda Pliss, Jacob Bickett, Samantha Breunig and Kyle Breunig.
After his honorable discharge from the Army, Richard went to work for Foster Bell, fixing Caterpillar machinery. In 1974, he moved the family to Concordia, Missouri. After a 3-month stint, realizing that everyone in town read our magazine subscriptions before being delivered to the house, he moved the family back to Sioux Falls. A move to Yankton, SD, in 1975, provided him an opportunity to work within a district, doing what he loved as a mechanic. The family moved to Green Bay in 1978, where he continued his work with Caterpillar. In 1984, he made his last move to Waukesha to work for Fabco Equipment as the Used Equipment Manager. He retired in 1997 and began diligently feeding the chipmunks and squirrels.
Moving from one town to the next, Richard made many lifelong friends along the way. All of these friends continued to provide joy and laughter throughout the years, and Richard enjoyed every one of them. Richard would tell people that the 2 greatest days in his life were the day he bought a boat and the day he sold it.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Dora Bickett, and his siblings Harold, Ernest Jr., Mary Jo McMullin, Ann Aleck, Kenneth, Walter, Donald and Ronald.
He is survived by his wife and children, and his siblings Agnes DeWitte, Kingman, AZ; Barb Valentine, Sunbird, AZ; Ed Bickett, Klamath Falls, OR and James (Mack) Bickett, Sunbird, AZ.
A special thank-you to Dr. Schellinger and all the staff at AngelsGrace Hospice for their love and care of Richard.
A visitation will be held at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, 300 Carroll Street, Waukesha, WI 53186 on Friday, November 19, from 2 to 3 p.m. Funeral Service 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to St. Luke’s Church or the Waukesha Food Pantry.
Hartson Funeral Home, 11111 W. Janesville Road, Hales Corners, WI, 53130-2530, is serving the family. For more information, call 414-425-9797.