Richard Kiltinen
March 5, 1934 - June 27, 2021
Richard Kiltinen passed away on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at the age of 87. He was born in Marquette, Michigan, on March 5, 1934, in the heart of the Upper Peninsula along the shores of Lake Superior.
He bore the title “Yooper” as a badge of honor. He was proud of his Finnish heritage and embraced the concept of SISU held by Finns to express their national character.
Richard enlisted in the Navy at the age of 17 and he served for four years. He achieved boiler technician 3rd class and his occupation after the Navy was boiler inspector. He retired from FM Global as chief boiler inspector. He married Geraldine Burda in 1958 at Precious Blood Parish in Detroit, Michigan. They had two children. Dick loved spaghetti dinners, strong black coffee, cold beer, hot saunas, fast cars and riding his Harley.
Richard is survived by loving wife, Geri; son Paul (Sheila) Kiltinen; grandchildren Shea Kiltinen, Shelby (Alan) Wagoner and Rebekah (Patrick) Jacunski; and great-grandchildren Annabelle and Maverick.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Susan Kiltinen Melcher; parents, Hannah and Donald Roberts; and brothers Elmer Kiltinen, Donald Kiltinen and Edwin Roberts. He will be missed by a host of family, friends, nieces and nephews.
The visitation for Richard will be held on Saturday, August 21, from 10 a.m. until the start of services at 11 a.m. at St. Anthony on the Lake Catholic Church, W280-N1201 Prospect Ave., Pewaukee. The burial will be held privately.
