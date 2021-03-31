OCONOMOWOC
Richard Louis Kamber
Dec. 28, 1936 - March 26, 2021
Richard “Dick” Louis Kamber of Oconomowoc passed peacefully at home on March 26, 2021, with his wife and children by his side. He was 84. Dick died as he lived, with grace and dignity, surrounded by people who loved and admired him as a husband, father, role model, and man of faith.
Ever pragmatic, when Dick heard his cancer prognosis, he said, “I’m good with that. I’ve lived a good life ... The sooner the better.” God took him at his word.
Dick was born December 28, 1936, the youngest (and most mischievous) child of Louis and Julia Kamber (nee Stedman) in Des Moines, Iowa. His youthful shenanigans are legendary in some circles, and he never entirely outgrew his penchant for pushing the envelope. Dick lived in Des Moines until graduating from Roosevelt High School in 1955. He went on to earn a degree in mechanical engineering from Iowa State University, and launched his career with Allis-Chalmers, which took him to Wisconsin.
In July 1969 he moved to 628 N. Lake Road on Lac La Belle with his first wife, Margie, and their three children, Jeanne, Betsy and David. Because some of his happiest childhood memories involved summers on a lake, he wanted his children to have that experience. Dick’s whole life was driven by the desire to do what was best for his family. He was a man who believed actions spoke louder than words.
Dick married Mary Jane Reid (nee Mitchell) on September 25, 1982, and his family grew to include her three children, Larry, Shelly and Rachel. Dick and Mary Jane lived happily in that home until September 2018 when they decided to downsize. For 49 years, the 1890s Victorian home was a labor of love for Dick, who spent decades lovingly and authentically restoring and improving it from top to bottom.
Professionally, Dick was first and foremost a successful and well-respected entrepreneur. Although he wore many hats over the years, the jewel in his (professional) crown was Vacuum Engineering Corporation. He was the founder, president and CEO of the company that manufactured a device of his invention, the VecLoader industrial vacuuming system. He was aptly described by his longtime business partner as, “an uncommon man, who knew his limits exactly É He was true to himself, always. He was never fake to impress. He never gave up. He always pushed himself for the better, no matter how hard it got.” That was true of his personal life as well.
Family was paramount to Dick. Some of his greatest pleasure came from spending time with his grandchildren, whether hanging out on the lake, celebrating holidays, or taking them on adventures as varied as a day at the state fair, to a trip to a dude ranch in Colorado, where he and Mary Jane took the entire family to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary Ñ an epic vacation no one has stopped talking about since. He remained close to his older brother and sister and their families despite living far apart. Cross country road trips were in his DNA.
Dick was a valued, longtime member of Zion Episcopal Church in Oconomowoc. He was a loving and thoughtful husband. He and Mary Jane made many happy memories traveling in the U.S. and internationally, and entertaining family and friends in their home. He made a mean chocolate malt. He liked to craft things like toy boxes and stepstools for his grandchildren, and to refinish family heirlooms. Though he wasn’t prone to sentimental expression, Dick’s extended, blended family knows how much he loved them, and he knew how much he was loved. He will be sorely missed and never forgotten.
Dick is survived by his wife, Mary Jane; children, Jeanne (Paul) Motzel, Betsy (Andrew) Johnson, and Dave (Tracey) Kamber; stepchildren, Larry (Jodi) Reid, Shelly (Tom) Repp and Rachel (Kevin) Kunz; 15 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. He is further survived by his sister, Phyllis Rold of Denver, cherished nieces and nephews, and many lifelong friends.
Dick was preceded in death by his brother Robert, sister-in-law Betty, and brother-in-law John.
Funeral services will be Tuesday, April 6, t Zion Episcopal Church, 237 N. Lake Road, Oconomowoc. Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m., with the funeral and interment immediately following. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, seating in the church will be limited.
If so desired, Dick would have appreciated memorial contributions be made to Zion Episcopal Church.
