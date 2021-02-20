TOWN OF GENESEE
Richard Otto Gustafson
Feb. 25, 1957 - Feb. 16, 2021
Richard Otto Gustafson of the Town of Genesee died unexpectedly on Tuesday, February 16, 2021, at the age of 63. He was born in Waukesha on February 25, 1957, the son of Wayne and Mardel (nee Hoppe) Gustafson. Richard attended Waukesha schools and briefly served in the United States Marine Corp. He worked for many area local farms throughout his career. He enjoyed remote control cars, loved hunting deer and geese and fishing with his brothers. Richard was an excellent storyteller and was loved by all of the children in his family. He will always be remembered as a kind, good-hearted person and loving father, brother, uncle and friend.
He will be sadly missed by his children, Justina Mardel (Hector) Razo of Milwaukee, and Richard O. Gustafson Jr. of Milwaukee; his brothers and sisters, Keith (Denise) Gustafson of Norfolk, Va., Wayne A. Gustafson of Waukesha, Faith (Mike) Lane of Dousman, John Gustafson of Pewaukee and Beverly (David) Balistreri of Watertown; and his nieces and nephews, Benjamin Otto Lundy, Charles Edward Lundy, Keith Michael Gustafson, Anna Marie Gustafson, Tyler John Gustafson, James Ethanial Tordik and Joseph Frantzen Balistreri. He is further survived by his dog Smokey, aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 25, from 11 a.m. until the 1 p.m. funeral service at Randle-Dable Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha. Burial will follow at Genesee Cemetery. Please note, due to current capacity restrictions, the funeral service will be limited to immediate family and close friends.
Memorials in Richard’s name are appreciated to HAWS, 701 Northview Road, Waukesha, WI 53188.
Face masks are required, and social distancing protocols will be followed.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave an online tribute message.