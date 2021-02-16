BELLA VISTA, Ark.
Richard Paul Johnson
Nov. 16, 1940 - Feb. 10, 2021
Richard (Dick) Johnson, age 80, of Bella Vista, Ark., died February 10, 2021, after a brief illness. Richard was born in Rochester, Minn., and moved to Waukesha as a teenager, where he graduated from Catholic Memorial High School.
Richard and Eva (Neverman) were married in 1963 and celebrated 57 wonderful years together. They had three children. He worked and retired from the Wisconsin Telephone Company. Some may remember Richard for his wonderful sense of humor. He and his friends had a standing tee time reservation every Sunday at 8:02 a.m. at Moor Downs Golf Club in Waukesha.
After retirement, Richard and his wife moved to Bella Vista, Arkansas, where he continued to golf, to play cards, and perfected his wood carving skills. He was a devoted member of St. Bernard’s Catholic Church, where he washed many (many, many) dishes following the Mens’ Club breakfasts and other church functions.
Dick is survived by his wife Eva of Bella Vista, Ark.; his children Michael (Sue) Johnson of Wales, Kathy Novocin (Dan) of Humble, Texas, and Rachel Johnson of Waukesha; grandchildren Amanda, Maggie, Carol, Samantha and Christopher, seven great-grandchildren; and his siblings Gail (Lee) Beer of Ft. Morgan, Colo., and David (Sheila) Johnson of Madison. He has many beloved nieces and nephews.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents, Lewis and Matilda Johnson, as well as his brother Steve.
A Rosary will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, February 20, at St. Bernard Catholic Church followed by Mass of the Resurrection at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Dick’s name to St. Bernard Catholic Church.
Arrangements are by Bella Vista Funeral Home and Crematory.