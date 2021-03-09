PEWAUKEE
Richard ‘Rich’ D. Jasinski
Richard “Rich” D. Jasinski of Pewaukee passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at his home at the age of 63. He was born in Waukesha on June 7, 1957, the son of Thomas and Kathryn “Kay” (nee Swan) Jasinski.
Rich graduated from Waukesha South High School and attended Lakeland College his freshman year, where he participated in the soccer program. He transferred to UW-Madison to complete his degree and remained a resident of Madison for a few years after graduation. Rich was a lifelong Badgers, Packers and Brewers fan! He worked for Ruekert & Mielke as a land surveyor for 27 years before opting for early retirement. In his early retirement, Rich delivered motor parts for Factory Motor Parts of Waukesha. Rich married the love of his life, Pam, on April 17, 2004, and he was a proud dog dad to Sadie.
Rich loved racing and drove a variety of stock cars, number 46G, at Hales Corner Speedway before passing the torch to his nephew. Uncle Rich was the best fan to all his nephews watching their athletic events, coaching and travelling to see them. He loved playing with and reading to his nieces. All of Riches nephews, nieces and great-nephews and -nieces loved him very much. Rich also enjoyed traveling with his wife, Pam, and vacationing in the Northwoods. After his full retirement in June of 2020, Rich often joked at the title of “house husband” but enjoyed doing jobs around home that made time available for him and his wife on the weekends. Rich was loved by many and will be missed by all. Rest in peace Rich, and enjoy your final lap.
He will be sadly missed by his beloved wife, Pamela Jasinski of Pewaukee; his brother Jeffrey (Barbara) Jasinski of Pewaukee; sister Sandy (Brian) Staffeldt of Waukesha; mother-in-law Sally Willits-Watkins of Fulton, Ill.; brother-in-law Douglas (Tammy) Willits of Crookston, Minn.; sister-in-law Donna Willits of Davenport, Iowa; nephews, Dustin (Amelia) Staffeldt, Thomas (fiancee Megan Getzin) Jasinski, Derek Staffeldt, Jakob (Candy) Willits and Dawson Willits; and nieces Gabryella Hughes, Danyelle Hughes, Nichole Steffey, Jessica Willits and Ashley (Casey) Clark. He is further survived by several great-nieces and -nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Kay Jasinski.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 13, from 1 p.m. until the 3 p.m. memorial service at Randle-Dable Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.