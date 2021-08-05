OCONOMOWOC
Richard ‘Rich’ M. Ische
Jan. 12, 1927 — August 1, 2021
Richard “Rich” M. Ische of Oconomowoc, age 94, passed away on Sunday, August 1, 2021, at AngelsGrace Hospice. He was born on January 12, 1927, to Milton and Alma (Noeske) Ische in Milwaukee.
Rich is survived by his wife, Beverly; children, Debra Ische Meyer, Dawn (Neil) Vandenhouten and Brian (Robin) Ische; stepchildren, Kevin Schindler, Bryan (Karen) Schindler and Pam McDonald; six grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and his sister, Virginia Quinlan of Tennessee. He loved his dog, Molly, and cat, Callie.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Rich served three years in the U.S. Navy, and four years in the U.S. Army. He grew to love sharing accounts of his military career with family, friends and anyone lending an ear. A proud, fond highlight of his senior years was participation in the Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. Rich was a hard-working man, a perfectionist who loved working with his hands and creating or restoring. Rich loved woodworking, roller skating, dancing, music, boating and a good chocolate malt. Of his many hobbies and interests over the years, he mostly enjoyed detailing and driving his red Mazda Miata; top down, cruising the beautiful winding roads of Wisconsin with his wife, Beverly. Rich was multi-talented, there wasn’t anything he couldn’t do or fix.
A private burial will be held at Union Grove Veterans Cemetery at a later date.
Memorials may be made in Rich’s name to Stars and Stripes Honors Flight, P.O. Box 867, Menomonee Falls, WI 53052, or Alzheimer’s Association, 620 S. 76th St., Milwaukee, WI 53214.
A special thank you to Lori Cook and Aurora Home Hospice Metro Team and AngelsGrace Hospice for their compassionate care. Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.