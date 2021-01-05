WAUKESHA
Richard (Rick) Allen Congdon
May 3, 1949 - Jan. 1, 2021
Richard (Rick) Allen Congdon, 71, passed away peacefully on January 1, 2021, at his home in Waukesha. Rick was born on May 3, 1949, and raised in Waukesha with his four brothers. He was a lifelong resident of Waukesha where he married his wife, Linda (nee Stearns), and raised his family.
Rick attended Waukesha South High School graduating in 1967, and received his B.A. from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1971. He went on to get his law degree from Marquette University in 1974. He was co-founder and managing partner of Congdon, Walden, Schuster & Vakyles and practiced law until 2009 when he was appointed to the Circuit Court Branch 2 in Waukesha County.
Throughout his career and into retirement, Rick was passionate about improving and enhancing the community. His love for music and admiration of Les Paul lead him to become the president and co-founder of Waukesha GuitarTown, working with the Gibson Guitar Foundation to make Waukesha the eigth Gibson GuitarTown in the country. He was very proud of the murals and large guitars around the city but mostly proud of the dollars raised to support music programs and new instruments in the Waukesha School District as well as donations to the Waukesha Food Pantry and Habitat for Humanity.
Rick was also past president of La Casa de Esperanza, dedicating many years as an active volunteer. He was a long-time member of the Waukesha Early Risers Kiwanis, past member of Waukesha County Museum Board, former director of Waukesha Habitat for Humanity and involved with both Waukesha Sister City Programs in Nicaragua and Kazakhstan. Rick was awarded the Key to the City in 2013 from the Waukesha mayor for his volunteer work.
Rick was an avid Brewers fan and rarely missed watching a game. He loved to play guitar and had written and recorded many songs over the years.
Rick is survived by his wife, Linda Congdon; his daughter Michelle (Rob) Congdon Scharnott; son Matthew Congdon; stepsons Corey (Sarah) von Bohlen and Davey (Carrie) von Bohlen; and grandchildren, Jack, Jenna, Julia, Sebastian and Wilson. He is also survived by his brothers Bob (Sue) Congdon, Dennis (Janet) Congdon, Tom (Paula) Congdon, and Doug (Chris) Congdon.
Rick was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Allen (Bob) Congdon and Elizabeth C. (Betty) Congdon.
The family wishes to thank the ProHealth Care Oncology team and warm and caring ProHealth hospice staff.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 7, from 5 p.m. until the 7 p.m. time of sharing at Randle-Dable Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186.
Per the Wisconsin mask mandate, face masks/coverings are required and the funeral home will be following strict social distancing protocols. 50 guests will be allowed in the funeral home at one time. Guests are encouraged to limit the length of their visiting so that others are able to attend. The time of sharing will be recorded and posted at randledable.com. Interment will be at Prairie Home Cemetery.
Memorials are appreciated to La Casa de Esperanza, 410 Arcadian Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com to leave the family an online tribute message.