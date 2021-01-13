GROVE CITY, Ohio
Richard W. Felden
Nov. 28, 1949 - Jan. 6, 2021
Richard W. Felden, age 71, was called home by Our Heavenly Father on Wednesday, January 6, 2021. He was a member of Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church in Grove City. He was born November 28, 1949, in Milwaukee. He was a lifelong member of the Lutheran Church.
He is survived by his wife, Juanita; daughter Rebecca (Brian) Fowler; son Ryan (Kathryne) Felden; stepchildren David (Hope) Mischka and Tania Mischka; also seven grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Adeline Felden; mother-in-law, Mary Reuter; infant son William; brother-in-law David Salzman; and nephew Michael Salzman.
Newcomer Funeral Home in Grove City, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements.