Richard William Jeuck
Richard William Jeuck, better known as Dick or “Dicky,” died May 13th, 2021, at 96 years old leaving behind his five daughters: Victoria (Tom) Hekkers, Frances (Bob) Foster, Christine Jeuck (Mike Breidenbach), Lois (Warren) Londerville, Julia (Dale) Peters and 14 heart-broken grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.
Dick and his wife Angie (nee Rozek) (2009) lived on Perkins/Arcadian Avenue where he spent 30 years walking to his job as an electrician at International Harvester. He won many awards and bonuses for his innovative ideas and inventions that helped the plant run smoothly and efficiently. He loved his job and his co-workers; his daughters loved the lunch boxes that were filled with candy bars when he came home from work.
Dick almost graduated from Waukesha High School however an open window called to him and he soon found himself jumping to the ground outside of Central Campus to join the US Navy at age 16. He served his country for eight years during WWII and the Korean War as an Aviation Mechanic. During his tour of duty in Japan, Dick was working on a plane near a Naval pier. He and his shipmates had great fun one night, writing their home addresses on the crates that were being loaded on a ship. Months later, he received a letter from his mother asking him what he ordered that was in a big crate in her driveway. When he returned from the war, he discovered that he was the proud owner of Japanese aircraft engine. He and a friend installed it in a midget racer and had an amazing record on the racetrack in Sun Prairie. Unfortunately, track officials realized that the counter rotation of the Japanese aircraft engine gave them an unfair advantage in the turns. If you think this story is unbelievable, check out Pallet # R34-61 at the EAA in Oshkosh, as the engine has been resting there since he donated it 50 years ago.
Dick’s five daughters were the pride of his life. He taught them to camp, to fish, to hunt and how to be brave and stand up for themselves and their friends. The role model that he was, one summer day at a church festival, one of his daughters was asked to hold the reigns to the Shetland ponies that were pulling a stagecoach ride. The horses got spooked and took off running into the crowd with his daughter hanging on for dear life. Dick sprinted out in front of the stagecoach to stop the run-away horses and to save his daughter and the other kids in the stagecoach. Unfortunately, he fell and was run over by the stagecoach. He was quite a hit at Waukesha Memorial Hospital for the next few days as he was their first patient ever to be run over by a stagecoach.
Dick’s fascination of all things mechanical drove his desire to convert a 1953 school bus into a camper for his family. Many trips and unexpected breakdowns occurred over the years, but Dick continued to have faith in his work. Dick also had a passion for hunting and particularly for fishing. His grandchildren have many stories about grandpa’s foibles while fishing. On one occasion, he got quite frustrated with one grandson that preferred to go swimming but ended up in the fishing boat with grandpa and a few others. That grandson kept casting his fishing line into the trees, so they had to give up the “honey hole” to move the boat to retrieve the line. That nameless grandson soon found himself swimming fully clothed about 10 feet upriver after the 5th or 6th tree incident. Another grandson took his 92-year-old grandfather fishing on a cold autumn day only to have Grandpa Dick fall overboard while landing a “big one” he had on his line. That grandson remembers how icy cold the water was and what strength was necessary to pull the boat and the soggy old man to safety. Dick loved to tell the story, but his grandson still shutters when he thinks about it.
To share “Dick” Stories and family videos (Rozek’s, Jeuck’s and Wolf’s) please join us for appetizers and laughs at Bullwinkle’s Sports at 2029 W. Bluemound Road (Goerke’s Corners), this Sunday 5/16/21, from 3 to 5:30 PM. The family would like to thank the talented and caring health care professionals at Waukesha Memorial Hospital and AngelsGrace Hospice all of whom worked diligently to provide a dignified and pain free passing.