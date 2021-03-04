OCONOMOWOC
Robert A. Izard
Aug. 23, 1953 - Feb. 21, 2021
Our beloved son, brother, uncle, partner and friend Robert Alan Izard passed away peacefully on February 21, 2021. Born August 23, 1953, in Macomb, Illinois, to Robert and Gloria (Swanson) Izard, Bob spent his early years in Canton, Illinois, before the family moved to Tucson, Arizona. There Bob attended Rincon High School where he was an active athlete on many sports teams.
Soon after, Bob returned home to central Illinois, where he attended Western Illinois University before beginning a career as a surveyor. He worked for several engineering firms in Illinois including the Midland Coal Company. Bob’s career also took him to Georgia and to Kentucky, where his family still resides. Later he moved to Oconomowoc to be with the love of his life, Jan Hardy. Bob worked part-time at the Oconomowoc Piggly Wiggly until his passing.
Bob was preceded in death by his father, his brother David Izard, and his sister Carrie (Izard) Richardson.
He is survived by his mother, Gloria Izard, and brother Marty (Kelly) Izard, all of Vine Grove, Kentucky, and his brother-in-law David Richardson of Acton, Massachusetts. Bob was a loving uncle to his four nieces: Dannielle Embry of Radcliff, Kentucky, Bailey (Lenny) Rivera, stationed at U.S. Naval Base Guam, Aly (JJ) Morrissey of Sharon, Connecticut, and Lindsey Richardson of Boston; and to his great-nieces Peyton Carrie Izard-Parker of Radcliff, Kentucky, and Avery Anne Morrissey of Sharon, Connecticut; and to his great-nephew Owen James Morrissey of Sharon, Connecticut.
Bob enjoyed music of all kinds. He picked up his first guitar as a boy and played for nearly 60 years. He also had a passion for golf and could often be found on the course. He brought laughter and joy to all who knew him, and he loved his family above all else.
Cremation rites will be accorded, and a graveside service for family will be held at a later date.