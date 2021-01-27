Robert ‘Bob’ E. Essig
On January 21, 2021, Robert “Bob” E. Essig, beloved husband and father, passed away at the age of 99. He was born and raised in Chicago, Illinois.
Bob served as a technical staff sergeant in the U.S. Army Signal Corps during World War II. After the war he returned to Chicago, married his sweetheart, Marguerite, started a family, and graduated in 1950 from the Illinois Institute of Technology with a degree in electrical engineering.
As a businessman, Bob’s career was important to him, causing him to move his family from South Milwaukee to Pittsburgh and in 1976 to Waukesha. However, Bob never let his career overshadow his dedication to his family and his Catholic faith. During the late 1990s, Bob served as the president of the District Council of Waukesha County for the St. Vincent de Paul Society. After his term as president ended, he continued volunteering with the Society for many years. He loved spending time with his family vacationing, hiking through Grant Park, golfing, canoeing, fishing, hunting and especially dancing with Marguerite. Being a lifelong exercise enthusiast, he often jogged or walked along the paths near his home in Waukesha. He was also famous among his family members for his sweet tooth, particularly for anything chocolate. Bob was cherished by his family and will be greatly missed.
Robert is survived by his children Laura (Randy) McClure, Susan (Jeff) McCormick and Christopher (Peggy) Essig; 11 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 73 years, Marguerite, and his son Robert (Claudia) Essig. Robert will also be missed by a host of nieces, nephews, family members and friends.
The visitation for Robert will be from 11 a.m. until the start of services at noon on Friday, January 29, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 225 Hartwell Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the St. Vincent de Paul Society at St. Mary’s are appreciated.
