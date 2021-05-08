DOUSMAN
Robert (Bob) Feulner
Robert (Bob) Feulner passed peacefully in Dousman on May 3, 2021, at age 92. Bob was born in New York, New York, the youngest of three children born to Edward and Gertrude Feulner. In 1945, Bob graduated from the High School of Music and Art in New York City. As an undergraduate, Bob attended Columbia University in New York, N.Y. Bob also played the trumpet professionally, including employment in the Columbia University Orchestra and Band. After graduation, Bob obtained his doctorate from the NYU-Bellevue Medical Center. Shortly thereafter, Bob worked as an intern through the Medical College of Wisconsin, which resulted in him specializing in radiology. Thus began Bob’s 25-year career at Waukesha Memorial Hospital, followed by 10 years at Froedtert Memorial Hospital/ Medical Hospital of Wisconsin, working as a radiologist and instructing residents.
While working in Milwaukee, Bob met and later married his wife of more than 62 years, Marny. Bob and Marny made Waukesha their home. Throughout their years together, Bob and Marny traveled extensively, including visiting friends all over the world who they met while enjoying their various adventures together. In his spare time, among many other very diverse interests, Bob became a small motorized aircraft pilot, as well as a “Three Diamond Class” sailplane pilot. After retirement, Bob built a Kitfox II experimental aircraft, which he later donated to the Southeast Wisconsin Air Museum in Racine, where the plane is on display. For viewing information, contact the message line at (262) 634-7575.
Bob is survived by his children Mary Williams of Long Beach, Calif., Robert Williams of Spokane, Wash., Patricia Feulner (Kim Berg) of Mound, Minn., and Karen Feulner (Rene-Didier Emch) of Vancouver, Wash. Bob is additionally survived by seven grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Norma (Groth) of Bradenton, Fla.
Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Marny; daughter Nancy Leary; brother Edward; and parents.
The family extends a sincere thank you to all of the caregivers, staff, and all who helped and comforted Bob in his final years at Three Pillars Senior Living Community, Riverside Lodge, in Dousman.
No services are planned at this time.
In lieu of flowers, please memorialize Bob with gifts to the Medical College of Wisconsin, scholarship contribution or to the Southeast Wisconsin Air Museum, EAA Chapter 838, 333 N. Green Bay Road, Racine WI 53404.
Evert-Luko Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call (262) 367-2156 or visit online at www.evertlukofuneralhome.com.