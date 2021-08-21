WAUKESHA
Robert ‘Bob’ Fisher
Robert “Bob” Fisher, 70, of Waukesha, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, August 17, 2021. He was born in Milwaukee on May 30, 1951, the son of Marvin and Elizabeth “Pat” (nee who later married and spent 38 amazing years together, during which they had Krysta and Marc. Diane preceded him in death in 2011.
Diane and Bob defined for all around them how important family is, no matter what. He loved being with her and her family, as well as building one of their own together. Bob was always proud of the work he did for many years while at Aqua-chem, and then later transitioned to maintenance work providing exceptionally skilled quality. He enjoyed being with family and friends, and had many talents and some hobbies which included renovating the family Victorian home, woodworking, making projects from stained glass and candle making. He loved to cook and bake, and loved spending his time with his children and his grandchildren. He will be fondly remembered as a devoted family man who was a friend to all. To know Bob was to be touched by what a caring and genuine soul he was. Bob was always ready to make you laugh.
He will be greatly missed by his children, Krysta (Casey) Kerr and Marc (Jamie) Fisher, and his dear grandchildren Karalynn, Alex, Arielle, Lexi, Brianna, CJ, Dominic, and Andrew. He is further survived by his sisters Arlene (the late Harry) Smith and Judy, stepbrother Dale (Karrie) Braatz, sister-in-law Ann (Dave) Rodrigues, brother-in-law Mark (Mary) Hanson, sister-in-law Ann Hanson, many nieces and nephews, as well as all his other close relatives and friends.
The private graveside service was held at Prairie Home Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, a donation is appreciated to Wisconsin Parkinson Association, 16655 W. Bluemound Road, Brookfield, WI 53005, or the American Cancer Society, N19W24350 Riverwood Drive, Waukesha, WI 53188.
