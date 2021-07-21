LEWISTON, Idaho
Robert ‘Bob’ Fry
Feb. 8, 1950 - July 19, 2021
Robert “Bob” Fry, 71, passed away Monday, July 19, 2021 at his home in Lewiston, Idaho.
Bob was born in Reedsburg to Thelma and Clifton Fry. The fourth child of six, Bob was hard working and athletic. He excelled in the classroom, on the basketball court, and in the horse arena.
Bob was an Air Force veteran and proudly served during the Vietnam War as a small engine mechanic. He was a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and served in several offices within the organization.
Bob was an avid football fan. The only thing he loved more than watching his beloved Green Bay Packers on a Sunday afternoon was watching the Wisconsin Badgers and the Kansas State Wildcats play on Saturdays in the fall. However, any football game, any team, on any day was also fine with him.
All who met Bob quickly picked up on his sense of humor and quick wit. He loved a good joke and a well thought out prank. His great laugh showed his great heart.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Kenny and Larry; and a sister, Beverly. He will be greatly missed by his daughter, Dawn; son-in-law, Mark of Lewiston, Idaho; grandson Austin and his partner Kaylen; and great-grandchildren Dominic, Aaliyah and Freya of Manhattan, Kansas; granddaughter Amber and her partner Austin of Pullman, Wash.; his two surviving sisters, Darlene and Nancy; along with numerous cousins, nephews, and nieces in his home state.
Memorial donations can be made to the VFW Foundation (https://www.vfw.org/foundation/give-to-the-foundation) in Bob’s honor.
Malcom's Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston, Idaho, is serving the family. For more information, call 208-743-4578 or visit online at www.malcomsfuneralhome.com.