WAUKESHA
Robert ‘Bob’ K. Gogin
April 12, 1937 - March 7, 2021
Robert “Bob” K. Gogin of Waukesha passed away peacefully into eternal life on Sunday, March 7, 2021, at the age of 83. He was born in Milwaukee on April 12, 1937, the son of Richard and Frieda (nee Kane) Gogin.
Bob was a 1955 graduate of Catholic Memorial High School and went on to proudly serve his country in the 101st Airborne Division of the United States Army. On November 25, 1961, he married Pauline Cotter at St. Joseph Catholic Church and together they were longtime members of St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Bob was an avid softball player, playing on many leagues well into his 70s. He was involved in anything he could, was very hands on and was always full of life.
He will be sadly missed by his wife of almost 60 years, Pauline of Waukesha, and their children, Dennis (Ann) Gogin, Richard (Dawn) Gogin, Barbara Gogin and Thomas (Sheila Nichols) Gogin. He was the proud grandfather of Alex (Andy) McGlaughlin, Charlotte (Steve) Ramirez, Veronica (Dan Beach) Gogin, Joseph Driggers-Gogin, Kristine Driggers-Gogin, Nicholas Driggers-Gogin, Jonathon Driggers-Gogin, Carley (Dominic) Cappozzo, Amy Gogin, Robby Gogin, Cori (Ryan) Burke, Brent Gogin and Rachel Gogin and great-grandfather of Brennan, Stephan, Lily, Gianna, Ashlyn, Aubrey and Easton. He is further survived by his brothers and sisters, Mary Ann (the late Michael) Radocha, John (Kea) Gogin, Thomas (Marge) Gogin, Karen (Robert) Rosecky, Kathy Schrader, Sheila (the late Steve) Schneider and Margaret (the late Mike) Castner; his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Pat Gogin, Ruth Ellen (Ralph) Scharnau, Mary Alice (Dave) Mairet, Dorothy Cotter and Karen Cotter; along with numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, James Gogin, Ruth (Ray) Grandlich, Richard Gogin, Gerald (Gloria) Gogin and Patricia (Bob) Sczalsinski; his brothers-in-law Robert Cotter and Jerome Cotter; and sisters-in-law, Becky (Bill) Meyer and Jean (Frank) Coyle.
Visitation will be held on Friday, March 12, from 10 a.m. until time of the 12 p.m. (noon) funeral Mass at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 2400 W. Highway 59, Waukesha, WI 53189. Private burial for the family will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery with full military honors.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorials in Bob’s memory to Avalon Square, 222 Park Place, Waukesha, WI 53186, or to St. Mary Catholic Church, 225 S. Hartwell Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family.