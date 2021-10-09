NEW BERLIN
Robert (Bob) Karnauskas
Robert (Bob) Karnauskas of New Berlin, 70, died on Tuesday, October 5, 2021.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Therese Karnauskas.
He is survived by his loving wife Marnee, daughter Mandy (Claudio Delgado) Karnauskas, and the apples of his eyes, grandchildren Aleah and Leandro.
Other family members include brothers Frank (Cheryl Printon) Karnauskas and Tom (Linda)Karnauskas; brother-in-law Terry (Barb) Nelson; nieces Val (John) Harvey, Erin (Zack) Kruger, NaDena (Dan) Rosen and Nicole Nelson; nephew Kris (Alexis) Karnauskas; grand-nieces and -nephews; and cousins Dave (Holly) Nelson.
Born in Chicago, Bob received a B.A. degree in geology and a M.S. degree in hydrology and water resources management from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. As part of his career, Bob was the founding president of Natural Resource Technology (NRT), growing the company to over 50 employees during his leadership. Bob served as a member of the Examining Board of Professional Geologists, Hydrologists and Soil Scientists.
Bob’s interest in protecting the environment led him to become a board member of the River Revitalization Foundation and teaching a sustainability course at Carroll University. Bob was also an avid sailor and active member of the South Shore Yacht Club, helping the club become certified as a Wisconsin Clean Marina.
Never a stranger to anyone, Bob enjoyed sitting around his back yard firepit, having conversations with friends and family over Jameson Irish Whiskey. Bob’s many talents included playing his guitar and drums, along with being an accomplished woodworker. His wide range of interests encompassed Wisconsin supper club tours, Catan and other board games.
Bob was generous to all who knew him and benevolent to those he did not know. Tributes should be directed to the Peace Corps Partnership Program or a project of their choosing that they feel will make a difference to the world.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Waukesha Memorial Hospital and Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital for the care and support they provided.