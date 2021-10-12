OCONOMOWOC
Robert ‘Bob’ Patrick Hinchey Jr.
June 18, 1957 - Oct. 6, 2021
Robert “Bob” Patrick Hinchey Jr., age 64, passed away at his home in Oconomowoc on October 6, 2021. Bob was born in Milwaukee to Robert and Janice on June 18, 1957.
Bob is survived by his loving wife of four years, Susan; siblings, Diana Hinchey, Debee (Michael) Gumsey, Timothy J Hinchey, Doreen Ross, Denice (Robert) Legge and Michael J. Hinchey; and loving nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and many wonderful friends.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents.
Bob was an avid hunter and fisherman and took a lot of pride in his yard. He enjoyed helping others and was known as the neighborhood handyman. He was a big animal lover, especially dogs. He loved to cheer on all Wisconsin teams: Packers, Brewers and Badgers. He will be greatly missed by all of his friends, family and neighbors.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Cancer Society in Bob’s name would be appreciated.
A gathering will take place on October 23 at Pagenkopf Funeral Home, 1165 E. Summit Ave., Oconomowoc, WI 53066, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.