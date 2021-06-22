WAUKESHA
Robert ‘Bob’ W. Pfeifer Sr.
April 11, 1948 - June 13, 2021
Robert “Bob” W. Pfeifer Sr. of Waukesha passed away on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at the age of 73. He was born in Waukesha on April 11, 1948, the son of Walter “Bud” and Margaret “M. Corinne” (nee Weber) Pfeifer.
On November 1, 1969, he married Diana Mundt in Waukesha. Bob worked for Waukesha Engine for over 36 years, retiring from being a stock keeper in 2006. He loved watching NASCAR, making sure it was on the TV every Sunday. He had a sweet tooth, especially for chocolate, and enjoyed trips to Vegas with his friends and family. Bob will be fondly remembered as a jokester and for his fun spirit.
He will be missed by his wife, Diana Pfeifer, and their children Cindy (Brian) Carle and Robert “Bob” (Nicholle Zimmerman) Pfeifer Jr.; his grandchildren John Carle, Ciera Jones and Morgan Carle; and siblings M. Susan (David) Hamp and Lynn (Frank) Ballendux. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his in-laws Leo and Irene Mundt.
Visitation will be held on Friday, June 25, from 11 a.m. until the 1 p.m. memorial service at Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186. The family requests that you come dressed casually.
Memorials are appreciated in Bob’s name to the UW Health Cancer Center at ProHealth Care N16-W24131 Riverwood Drive, Waukesha, WI 53188.
