WAUKESHA
Robert C. (Bob) Huebner
August 4, 1942 - Jan. 10, 2021
Robert C. (Bob) Huebner of Waukesha passed away at the age of 78 on January 10, 2021, after a long and courageous battle with kidney disease and cancer. He was born on August 4, 1942, to Elmer and Dorothy Huebner, and had seven other siblings.
On December 17, 1960, he married Barbara E. Wallace. They were married for 60 years. Bob was a machinist at Industrial Clutch for 37 years until his retirement. In his younger years, he was an avid bowler and worked part time at the Waukesha Bowling Center. After retiring, Bob enjoyed walking through the neighborhood and meeting new people. Bob possessed a great deal of handyman skills and was always willing to provide a helping hand to others without ever expecting anything in return. Throughout his life, Bob was devoted to his wife, children, grandchildren, family and friends. He was adored by Brenda and Kayla, with whom he spent his final weeks.
Bob is survived by his wife, Barbara Huebner; daughter, Brenda Greenwald; grandchildren Kayla and Marcus Schmidt; as well as many family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his son, Robert C. (Bobby) Huebner Jr., and found solace in his death knowing he would be reunited with Bobby again. He was further preceded in death by his parents and other siblings.
Special thank you is extended to Bob’s medical care team, who helped him over the years with his medical needs, including Dr. Thomas Wittmann, Dr. Imran Sajjad, Dr. M. Ali Raza, UW Health Cancer Center and ProHealth Care staff, and his home health care/hospice worker, Laura. These professionals provided ongoing support and encouragement to keep on fighting for every additional day.
Due to the current health crisis, no service will be held at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Bob will be cremated with and his remains retained with family.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com to leave the family an online tribute message.