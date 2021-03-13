Robert E. ‘Bob’ Blau Sr.
April 23, 1940 — March 9, 2021
Robert E. “Bob” Blau Sr. of Mukwonago passed away on March 9, 2021, at the age of 80. Beloved father of Betty Mae (Paul) Hassell, Robert T. Blau, Kim Simic (Rick), B.J. Blau, Kim (Dennis) Martin, Peggy (Nick) Fontaine, Jim (Jessica) Schilling and John (Melody) Schilling. Loving grandpa of 20 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. Further survived by his beloved sister Marilyn (Bill) Gangwer, other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by beloved wife, Janet; his parents, Genevieve and LeRoy Blau; his brother “Butchie”; and granddaughter Stephanie.
Visitation at the Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home, 930 Main St. (Highway ES), Mukwonago, on Friday, March 19, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Visitation continues on Saturday, March 20, at Brooklife Church, 857 Rochester St., Mukwonago, from 9 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 10 a.m. Burial and military honors following at Oak Knoll Cemetery.
Bob was born and raised in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, where he lived until he joined the Navy and was off to explore the world. He moved around a bit after he was discharged but eventually settled in Mukwonago 50 years ago. It was here where he planted his roots and with his wife, Jan, raised eight children and became a staple in the village. He worked the majority of his career at Briggs & Stratton as a machine repairmen and after 30 years retired and was able to enjoy life. He was very active and a founding member of Southeastern Rod and Gun Club, if you needed to contact him, you knew he would be at the gun club faithfully every Thursday. He enjoyed playing cards with friends and he was always one to start a pick-up game of euchre, cribbage, sheepshead, or Texas hold’em.
His passion was hunting and fishing and those who were close to him knew he’d never turn down an opportunity to get out on the lake or sit in a stand to watch whitetails. He was always first to rise and made sure the camp was fed before he’d head out into the bush in search of the next big harvest.
He was the softest and most gentle person in the room, his personality was infectious and never afraid to give you a hug and tell you he loved you, and when he said it, he meant it. He was quick witted and fast with a joke, he appreciated his friends and family and made sure they were taken care of. Those he cared about, he would say “there’s nothing I wouldn’t do for you,” and he’d follow through to make sure it was done.
He never said “goodbye” it was always “so long,” goodbye to him meant forever, so for now he says “so long” and he will see us on the other side with a smile and a hug.
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services in Mukwonago is serving the family. For more information, call 262-363-7126 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt. com.