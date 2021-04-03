KNAPP
Robert E. ‘Smitty’ Smith
April 6, 1938 — March 8, 2021
Patricia A. Smith
Dec. 13, 1939 — March 8, 2021
Robert E. “Smitty” and Patricia A. Smith of Knapp, formerly from Milwaukee, passed away unexpectedly on March 8, 2021, after 59 years of a wonderful marriage.
Their family and loved ones take solace in knowing they passed away together.
Robert (82) and Patricia “Pat” (81) were preceded in death by loving son Michael (Mary Jo) Smith and daughter Jennifer Chich. They are survived by their loving son Patrick (Xiao Li) Smith, sonin- law James Chich and dear family friend Darla Chich.
They were proud and loving grandma and grandpa of ZiXin (Jeni) Smith, Michael, Samuel, Nathanial and Emma Chich.
Robert Emmet Smith was born on April 6, 1938, in Niles, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago. As a child he moved with his family to Mukwonago, where he enjoyed a rural life, close to nature and outdoor activities. After high school he attended Lacrosse University, graduated with a degree in physical education and went on to a career as a coach and high school teacher in the New Berlin School system.
Patricia Anne Stilp was born December 13, 1939, in Menasha. She graduated from Lawrence University with a degree in Greek and Latin Classics, later received her master’s degree from UW-Milwaukee and went onto a career as a librarian.
After retirement, together these two enjoyed an unusually rich and exciting life.
They spent many years traveling extensively throughout the United States (including Alaska), Canada, Mexico, Europe and India. During this time, they moved from the Milwaukee area to their property in Knapp, where Smitty pursued his passion for hunting and birdwatching and Patty volunteered at the local library and was an active member of the poetry club. One of their greatest joys in recent years was the purchase of a house in Fairhope, Alabama, a beautiful town with a rich cultural life, where they spent their winters and enthusiastically embraced the local offerings: theater, lectures, excursions, book parties, and, for Patty, the Fairhope Poetry Club.
Not only did they enjoy a long and happy marriage, but also a long and fulfilling retirement.
A private burial will take place at the Vernon Cemetery and family and close friends will participate in a virtual celebration of their lives.
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services in Mukwonago is serving the family. For more information, call (262) 363-7126 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.