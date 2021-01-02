MUKWONAGO
Robert Ernest ‘Bob’ Posekany
April 27, 1943 — Dec. 23, 2020
Robert Ernest “Bob” Posekany of Mukwonago, left this Earth peacefully on December 23, 2020, at the age of 77.
He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Jeri Posekany (nee Stasko). Beloved father of Jody Posekany, Robin (Henry) Bopp, Megan (Nathan) Loesch. Proud and loving grandpa of Charlie, Mazy, and Oliver Loesch and Tyler Bopp. Further survived by his sister Arlene (Romaine) Ellingson, his brother Alan (Jackie) Posekany, his sisiter-in-law Robin (Greg) Himebauch, his dear nieces and nephews, cherished great-nieces and nephews, special friends Elaine Powers and Jim Paar, and Martha and Wilbert Herrmann, and all his caring family and friends.
Bob was a long time resident in Mukwonago. Bob graduated Mukwonago High School Class of ’61, University of Wisconsin School of Pharmacy Class of ’66. He was a pharmacist at Miller Pharmacy and then at his own Mukwonago Family Pharmacy. Bob had served on the Mukwonago School Board, Police Commission and library board, plus other community service organizations.
He will be remembered as a quiet man with a big voice, who gave so much to his community.