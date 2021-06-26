WAUKESHA
Robert Frederick Duerwachter
June 5, 1936 -June 19, 2021
Robert Frederick Duerwachter, age 85, of Waukesha, died on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Heritage Senior Living after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born June 5, 1936, in Sheboygan, and was the only child of Veiler and Rosalia (Thelen) Duerwachter.
Bob graduated from Chilton High School in 1954. He went on to graduate from Marquette University in 1959 with a B.S. in history, and in 1963 with a M.S. in U.S. history. His 35-year teaching career took him to Milwaukee, Colombia, Alaska and finally to Kettle Moraine High School. Bob also earned the rank of Eagle Scout and proudly served in the Naval Reserves.
Bob enjoyed history, writing historical books, solving crossword puzzles, and playing sheepshead with friends. He especially loved spending time “Up North” at his favorite place, his home on Lower Post Lake.
Bob is survived by his son Mark (Anna) Duerwachter of Pewaukee; Beth (Steve) Tewes of Muskego; Paul (Monica) Duerwachter of Muskego; nine grandchildren, Karri (David) Spataro, Bradley (Hayley) Duerwachter, Ryan Duerwachter and fiancee Lindsey, Valerie and Alec Tewes, Evan and Mason Duerwachter, Laura Maly (Michael Anderson) and Lauren Parkins; as well as five great-grandchildren.
Bob was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Barbara (Picago) Duerwachter, and his parents, Veiler and Rosalia Duerwachter.
Bob's family would like to extend special thanks to all of his doctors, the Froedtert Hospital staff, Lake Country Heritage Senior Living in Hartland and Brighton Hospice.
Funeral services will be at 10:45 AM on June 29, 2021 at St. William Catholic Church in Waukesha, 440 N. Moreland Blvd. Friends may call at the church from 9:00 AM until 10:30 AM. There will be a burial following the service at St. Joseph’s Cemetery at S22 W22890, E Broadway. A luncheon to celebrate Bob’s life with the family will be held at Tuscan Hall at 409 Delafield Street at 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Robert's name may be made to Langlade County Historical Society.
Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home is serving the family. For further information, please call 262-542-6609, or for an online obituary, or to leave a condolence, please visit www.WaukeshasFuneralHome.com.