EAGLE
Robert G. ‘Bob’ Anderson
May 24, 1946 - Nov. 11, 2021
Robert G. “Bob” Anderson, 75, of Eagle passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, November 11, 2021, at Waukesha Memorial Hospital.
He was born on May 24, 1946, at the Methodist Hospital in Madison to Wilmer and Josephine (Amondson) Anderson. Bob grew up in Rio and then moved to Oconomowoc, where he graduated from Oconomowoc High School. After high school, he attended the University of Wisconsin-Platteville. While at Platteville, he met a young lady, Mary Jean Casey, and the two would later be united in marriage on August 24, 1968, at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church in Eagle. God blessed Bob and Mary with 51 years of marriage and two loving children, Richard and Christine.
After graduating from Platteville, Bob served his country in the United States Army and was stationed in Heidelberg, Germany. Bob worked for the Wisconsin Department of Transportation for the majority of his working career in a few different capacities. After retiring, he enjoyed part-time work for Heckel Tool & Manufacturing Corporation of Eagle and also Old World Wisconsin. Bob had quite a few hobbies and interests during his life. He was very active and loved to experience and learn new things. A few favorites include: anything to do with Door County, gardening, participating in Civil War reenactments, hiking the Kettle Moraine Forest, and visiting state parks. Bob was a man of faith and was very involved in his local church. Whether it was mission trips, turkey dinners, fish fry Fridays or any other church event that needed volunteers, he was ready and willing to help and support.
Above all in Bob’s life was his love for his family. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. His best times were spent making memories with his family. Whether it was a family trip, attending one of his grandchildren’s recitals or concerts, or just spending quality time, he was happiest when surrounded by those he loved. Bob was a friendly and caring man and he will be greatly missed by his loving family and many friends.
He is survived by his two loving children, Richard Anderson of Eagle, and Christine (Stefan) Vater of Fox Point; and his four dear grandchildren, Lukas, Thomas, Stefan, and Lucy. He is also survived by a number of other relatives and many friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife of 51 years, Mary Anderson; his mother and father-in-law, Wayne and Lucille Casey; his sister-in-law, Kathy Casey; and his brother-in-law, Richard Casey.
In lieu of Flowers, memorials in Bob’s honor may be made to St. Theresa Catholic Church to be used for the Belize Mission Group trips.
A memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at St. Theresa Catholic Church (136 W. Waukesha Road, Eagle, WI 53119). Fr. Loyola Amalraj and Fr. Dennis Ackeret will officiate the Mass. Visitation will take place from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Bob will be laid to rest next to his wife in St. Theresa Catholic Cemetery immediately following the service.
Gibson Family Funeral Homes of Eagle & Palmyra, WI, is serving the family. To place an online condolence please visit gibsonfuneral.com.