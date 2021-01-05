WAUKESHA
Robert George ‘Bob’ Pett
April 28, 1924 - Dec. 31, 2020
Robert George “Bob” Pett of Waukesha was born April 28, 1924, in Cumberland, and born to eternal life at AngelGrace Hospice in Oconomowoc on Thursday, December 31, 2020, at the age of 96.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Elsbeth (nee Boettcher), and his daughter Shirley Pett Wambold.
Loving father of Carol (Bill) Diedrich, Char (the late John) Lavin, Jan (Gary) Mangino and Tom (Debbie) Pett. Proud grandpa of Christina, Corrie, Jason, Heather, Connie, Tara, Johnny, Sharon, Linda and Katie. Bob is loved and will be missed by sisters, brothers, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Bob was a veteran of the Army Air Force during WWII. He was a self-employed businessman and was an active member of Lamb of God Lutheran Church. Robert had a heart for evangelism, including jail ministry.
Visitation will be held today, January 5, 2021, from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 10:30 a.m. at Lamb of God Lutheran Church, N19-W25050 Bluemound Road, Pewaukee. Private interment Prairie Home Cemetery. If so desired, memorials to the church appreciated.
Church and Chapel Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-827-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary or leave condolences.