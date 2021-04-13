Robert J. ‘Bob’ Felder
Robert J. “Bob” Felder was born to eternal life peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at the age of 63.
He is survived by his longtime love, Deborah E. Gomez-Felder; his five beautiful children, Kathleena M. Gomez (Matt Tess), Antonio J. (Erin) Gomez, Angelique T. (Colleen) Gomez, Rachel E. Gomez and Sean P. Gomez; grandfather to Ronan Roer, Keegan and Kendall Gomez; his loving mother Clara A. Petrovich; his siblings Melissa A. (Jack) Mier, Michele D. (Dan) Reszczynski, Thomas W. Felder, Gerard H. Petrovich, David J. (Glenda) Petrovich, Elizabeth A. Petrovich and Antonia M. (Harry) Neal, Jr; his godmother, Mildred Hatch; godchildren, Nicole Felder, Jasmine O’Brion and Keegan Gomez; and his beloved German shepherd, Casey Ellen Felder (who is lost without him). He is further survived by other relatives and friends.
As the eldest brother to seven siblings, Bob grew up fast and worked hard to help support his family. He graduated from West Division High School. His mother was his guiding inspiration and his rock. He was a proud veteran who joined the U.S. Army in 1976 and served overseas in Bamberg, Germany. He was a devout Catholic and a member of St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church. He worked at the Milwaukee Post Office Downtown Milwaukee-Annex. Bob’s strong faith and special love of friends and family touched the hearts of many.
His strong convictions taught him the value of discipline, teamwork and investing in a cause larger than himself. He always stood by his beliefs and committed his life to his family and loved ones. In his leisure time, Bob enjoyed fishing, hunting, and camping. He loved John Wayne movies and listening to Neil Young. He was a union steward at the post office for many years. In his younger years, Bob had a passion for riding his Harley. He lived by the motto “Ride Hard, Die Free.”
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass of Christian Burial at 12 p.m. on Saturday, April 17, at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 120 Nashotah Road, Nashotah. Bob will be laid to rest on Tuesday, April 27, at 11 a.m. at Southern Wisconsin Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove.
Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4459 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.