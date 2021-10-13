Robert J. Scheinkoenig
Robert J. Scheinkoenig passed away peacefully on October 7, 2021, at the age of 78. Robert was a devout Catholic and a longtime member of the 4th degree of the Knights of Columbus, which he provided decades of service to. He spent years as a farmer, draftsman, and always found ways to serve others.
He is survived by and was the loving husband for 57 years to Bonnie Scheinkoenig (Roeder). He is the father of Jean (Scott) Johnson, Lisa (Tim) Forman, Robert K. (Kelly) Scheinkoenig, Karen (Pete) Hinkes and Joseph N. (Megan) Scheinkoenig; grandfather of Deanna Johnson, Megan (Jason) Straw, Thomas and Becca Forman, Anthony, Morgan and Ben Sowles, Skyler Scheinkoenig, Abby and Allie Angle, Jacob and Annie Scheinkoenig; and great-grandfather to Kylie, Keeasha, Keegan, Ariyanna, Oliver and Case. He is also survived by many other nieces and nephews.
The visitation for Robert will be he held on Friday October 15, from 10 a.m. until the start of services at 12 noon at St. John Neumann Catholic CHurch, 2400 Highway 59, Waukesha, WI 53189.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to St. Vincent de Paul (Waukesha/Jefferson) or Wisconsin Right-To-Life.
