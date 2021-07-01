Robert James Gill
Jan. 17, 1937 - June 25, 2021
Robert James Gill, born January 17, 1937 in Milwaukee, passed peacefully on June 25, 2021 into the arms of his loving lord and savior.
Robert had a very successful 25-year career proudly serving his country in the United States Air Force from 1956 until 1981, where he was part of Strategic Air Command (SAC), Alaska Air Command, The Inspector Generals Team, and also worked in NORAD.
He married his wife Marie December 23, 1966 in Oconomowoc.
Post Military, he worked with IT&T in Alaska, as well as the State of Wisconsin Job Services, where he worked as a Labor Market Analyst, a job counselor, and a Veterans Representative. He received his degrees in Business Administration, Social Sciences, and a Masters in Psychology.
He is preceded in death by his father Wilbur Gill, mother Dolores Gill and his older brother Wilbur (Bill) Gill Jr. of Oconomowoc.
He is survived by his wife Marie A. Gill of Custer, siblings Helen Schmitt (Robert Schmitt) of Rockford, Michigan, Connie Kramer (Richard Kramer) of Juneau, and sister-in-law Lucy Gill of Oconomowoc. He is also survived by his children, Robert Gill Junior of Stevens Point, Matthew Gill (Marcela Gill) of Severna Park, MD, Janet Dekock of Demotte IN, Andrew Gill of Stevens Point and loving grandchildren Mateo Gill and Holland Dekock and many nieces and nephews.
Robert was a loving father, husband, grandfather and friend to many. He loved hunting, fishing and the great outdoors. He made a positive impact in a lot of peoples lives and he will truly be missed by many friends, family and co-workers.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Robert will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, July 1, 2021 at St. Mary’s Immaculate Conception in Custer, 7176 Esker Rd, Custer, WI 54423. Rev. Alan Guanella will officiate. Friends and family may gather to share memories on Thursday from 9-10:45 AM at church. Burial with full Military Honors will be held on Friday at 1PM at the Central Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in King, WI.
Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.shudafuneral.com.