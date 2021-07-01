Robert John Fischer
Sept. 30, 1928 - June 25, 2021
Robert John Fischer, age 92, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on June 25, 2021. Bob was born in Oconto, to Richard and Isabel on September 30, 1928.
Bob graduated from Mayville High School in 1946. After graduation, he worked as a Lineman for the Wisconsin Telephone Company. He served in the Army with the 2nd Armored Infantry Division called “Hell on Wheels” from January 5, 1951 until December 30, 1952. Upon leaving the Army, he rejoined the Wisconsin Telephone Company, where he worked for over 40 years. He met and married Wanda (Jardine) on April 25, 1953. He and his wife, Wanda, enjoyed camping and they travelled throughout the United States in their RV. He was active in the local VFW Post 2260 in Oconomowoc.
He was a volunteer for Meals on Wheels and did wheelchair repair at Shorehaven Lutheran Home for many years.
Bob was married to Wanda for 63 beautiful years. She preceded him in death on April 19, 2016. He was preceded in death by his mother, Isabel; father, Richard; as well as brothers; Richard and Frank; and sisters, Dorothy Fischer and Ruth Ragatz.
He is survived by his siblings, Mary Burke, Mildred Hayes, Paul (Lee) Fischer, Sr. Agnes Fischer, Marge (Larry) Lamphere, Joseph (Sandra) Fischer and Bette (Ron) Rempp. Bob is also survived and loved by many nieces, nephews, and friends.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Jerome’s Catholic Church, St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church or VFW Post 2260 in Oconomowoc would be appreciated.
A visitation will take place on July 7, 2021 from 9:00am-10:30am at St. Jerome Catholic Church (995 S. Silver Lake Street, Oconomowoc, WI 53066). A Mass of Christian Burial is to follow with Fr. John Gibson presiding.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.