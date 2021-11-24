HARTLAND
Robert K. Schwartz
Sept. 15, 1929 - Nov. 19, 2021
Robert K. Schwartz, 92, of Hartland, died peacefully on November 19, 2021. Robert was born on September 15, 1929, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, son of John and Helen (Ruppin) Schwartz.
Throughout his life, Robert owned and operated a dairy farm and septic tank business, Bob’s Superior Sanitization. Robert was extremely active and proud of his membership in the Hartland American Legion Post 294. He held offices at the local and state levels, and regularly would attend national conventions.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Shirley (Huett) Schwartz; second wife, Ilene (Rouse) Schwartz; daughter Darlene Kullmann; and granddaughter Renee Swearingen-Pafford.
Robert is survived by his wife, Karen Schwartz. He was a father and stepfather to the children of his wives, as well as a wonderful grandpa, great-grandpa, and great-great-grandpa to many.
The funeral service for Robert will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, November 28, at Evert-Luko Funeral Home, 170 Warren Ave., Hartland. Family and friends are invited to visit directly at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until the time of service. Military honors will be held. Burial will take place at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Union Grove.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to either AngelsGrace Hospice or Hartland American Legion Post 294.
Evert-Luko Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-367-2156 or visit online at www.evertlukofuneralhome.com.