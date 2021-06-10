Robert S. Brewer
June 21, 1942 - June 3, 2021
Robert S. Brewer passed away on June 3, 2021, one day shy of his 55th wedding anniversary with wife Susan, and 18 days before his 79th birthday.
He is survived by family and many friends. In addition to his wife, Susan, he is survived by his daughter Alison (Dean); his son Matt (Kim); his daughter-by-choice Julie (Tommie); his grandchildren Olivia and Charlie; his brother Jim (Maribeth); Uncle Johnny “Skunk” McVay; and countless other friends who became the honorary “aunts” and “uncles” of the Brewer family.
Rob was preceded in death by his parents, Ellsworth Franklin Brewer and Eleanor Stewart Brewer.
A celebration of life will be held on Friday, June 18, at St. Anskar’s Episcopal Church, N48-W31340 Hill Road, Hartland, WI. The visitation will be held at 11 a.m. followed by a service at noon. (Masks must be worn in the church.) Please join the family following the service for a reception at the Delafield Hotel.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, the Milwaukee Rescue Mission, or the Salvation Army.
Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4459 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.