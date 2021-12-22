Robert W. Moths
Robert W. Moths, MD, age 73, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on December 14, 2021.
Beloved husband of Mary Lou (Remus) for 22 years, loving father to Tara Schmitt (Scott), Amanda Mesenberg (Shane), Christina Hamilton (Timothy), Nicole Kane and Andrew Moths (Juliet), and adored “Bop” to 10 grandchildren, Matthew (Yasmine), Brooklyn, and Bryce Schmitt, Elizabeth and Easton Mesenberg, Graham and Hailey Hamilton, Mason and Mckenzie Pluim, and Axel Moths. Further survived by brother Terry Wayne Moths (Sandra) and nephew Casey Moths.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Oliver Wayne Moths and Elizabeth Jane Moths (Repitz), and sister Cynthia Sue Moths.
Bob was born in Milwaukee and raised in Wauwatosa. Graduating from Wauwatosa West High School in 1966, Northwestern University in 1970 and University of Wisconsin Medical School in 1974, Bob practiced medicine as a radiologist for 36 years, serving the communities of St. Joseph’s Hospital (West Bend) and Hartford Memorial Hospital before transitioning to ProHealth Care at Waukesha/Oconomowoc/Watertown hospitals prior to retirement. He was naturally gifted with a meticulous eye for detail, had an unparalleled work ethic, and was always eager to help patients or colleagues in any way.
Growing up his family were avid boaters, enjoying many summers on Lake Winnebago in Oshkosh and traveling up the locks to Green Bay and Lake Michigan. One of his most favorite vacations was exploring Mackinac Island and the North Channel. Even in his youth he had great appreciation for unspoiled natural scenery and enjoyed myriad adventures into the far reaches of northern Wisconsin while pleasure cruising. His love of boating and being on the water transcended his childhood and became a lifelong passion. He and Mary Lou enjoyed cruising Alaskan/Caribbean waterways, deep sea fishing off Marco Island, pontooning on Lake Beulah, and sitting dockside in the Sister Bay Marina. He felt the most at home anytime he was on the water.
Bob also deeply treasured Door County. Vacations there spanned his entire lifetime, and every summer he looked forward to enjoying Seaquist cherry pie, ice cream cones from Wilson’s, playing rounds of mini golf, pizza from Wild Tomato, exploring Peninsula State Park, shredded beef tacos from JJ’s La Puerta, leisurely browsing On Deck resort wear, watching the goats on the roof and eating Swedish pancakes from Al Johnson’s, and gobbling up eggs and bacon at the Old Post Office restaurant while watching the boats in Eagle Harbor.
Even though he enjoyed snowy Wisconsin winters, Bob loved to escape to Marco Island for a boost of sunshine and warmth. Whether walking Tigertail beach hunting for seashells, taking in panoramic water views and a cocktail at the Snook Inn, or listening to live music at the rotunda of Esplanade overlooking Smokehouse Bay, he enjoyed the friendly atmosphere of the island.
Bob had an unwavering positive attitude, an endlessly creative sense of humor, and lived with a profound sense of gratitude. Exceptionally thoughtful, he actively looked for opportunities to share kind words, notes of affection, or to test out his personally crafted puns. He took nothing for granted and made sure his wife and family felt cherished. As a husband, Bob always put Mary first. Bringing her joy brought him great joy in return. As a father and grandfather, he was ever ready to impart words of wisdom and practical life lessons which included everything from parking skills and masterful cleaning techniques to personal organization and character built by hard work. He made it a priority to let his children know how proud he was of them, not only for their accomplishments but for being a good person as well.
He enjoyed dining out, both trying new restaurants and visiting familiar favorites. He also loved to plan and set goals, keeping detailed notecards which he revised every night.
Despite a cancer diagnosis in 2012, he continued to lead a vibrant life, never getting discouraged or allowing it to define him. He had full faith and trust in his medical team, lived courageously, and enjoyed many years while managing the condition. Sincere thanks and appreciation to the caring staff at the ProHealth Cancer Center and Home Care & Hospice.
Bob’s family will be welcoming visitors at Krause Funeral Home, 21600 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, on Tuesday, December 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Service and reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations will be used to purchase a bench in Bob’s name to be placed near the Sister Bay Marina. Donations may also be made to the ProHealth Cancer Center or Home Care & Hospice.
The life lessons learned from him will never be forgotten.
He will always be loved, remembered, and missed.
