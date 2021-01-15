EAGLE
Robert William Hawes
May 2, 1932 - Jan. 13, 2021
Robert William Hawes, 88, of Eagle passed away on January 13, 2021 of complications from COVID-19.
Rob was born on May 2, 1932, to Harvey and Georgiana (Roberts) Hawes of Waukesha. Rob grew up on his family’s farm and anticipated life as a farmer. His life changed drastically when both his parents died within a few years; and Rob made the loving commitment to raise his younger sister and brother. His love and responsibility to his family led him to pursue a career in sales. He married the love of his life, Patricia Louise Reed, on October 8, 1955. Rob was a devoted sales and delivery person for George’s Fine Foods, then moved into tire sales in Waukesha for both Firestone and Goodyear stores. He was a member of the Eagle United Methodist Church all his life. Rob loved getting to know people and enjoyed life long friendships through his work, even working part time for Napa Auto Parts in Mukwonago for many happy years after his retirement. Rob also loved riding motorcycles and rode into his 80s, enjoying his friendships with fellow riders just as much as he enjoyed the thrill of the open road.
Rob will be deeply missed by his wife, Pat, of 65 years; his children, Jeff (Ellie) Hawes of Eagle, Lori (Mitchell) Glawe of Gray, Tenn., and Kathy (Harley) Peterson of Plymouth, Minn. He has been well loved and will be missed by his grandchildren Dan, Amy, Ben, Jono, Harley and Claire; his brother, Don (Alice) Hawes of Mt. Pleasant; and other relatives and friends.
Preceding him in death were his parents, younger brother Howard, and sister Ethel Ann.
Due to the public health crisis, there will be no visitation. A private service for Rob will be held at Gibson Family Funeral Home on January 18, at 11 a.m. for the immediate family.
Memorial contributions in Rob’s name can be directed to the Eagle United Methodist Church or the Eagle Historical Society.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date when it is safe to do so.
Gibson Family Funeral Homes of Palmyra and Eagle, are serving the family. To leave an online condolence or share a memory, please visit gibsonfuneral.com.