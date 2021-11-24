WIND LAKE
Roberta L. Saddy
Roberta L. Saddy (nee Shearer) reunited with her beloved husband, Mike, on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at the age of 87.
She was the loving mother of Michael R. (Deborah), Randy (Pamela), Cathy (Paul Schauer) Shaw and David (Jill), and grandmother of Nichole, Stacey, Carrie, Michael, Jamie, Jackie, Dustin, Troy and Rachell. Further survived by 20 great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
Roberta was a member of the Muskego American Legion Post 356 Auxiliary, the Moose Lodge and worked for the Muskego Post Office for 17 years.
Visitation at St. Clare Catholic Church, 7616 Fritz St., Wind Lake, on Monday, November 29, from 3 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at 5 p.m. Burial at St. Theresa Church Cemetery, Eagle.
Max A. Sass & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family. For more information, call 262-679-1560 or visit online at www.maxsass.com.