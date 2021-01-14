IXONIA
Rodell E. Mallow
Sept. 19, 1929 — Jan. 12, 2021
Rodell Mallow 91, of Ixonia, passed away on January 12, 2021, at AngelsGrace Hospice in Oconomowoc.
Rodell was born in the Town of Ixonia on September 19, 1929, son of Emil and Minna (Schuhmacher) Mallow. He was a 1947 graduate of Oconomowoc High School. On July 17, 1954, he was married to Beverly Propp at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Oconomowoc. Rodell farmed on the family farm in Ixonia and over the years, served on numerous farm-related committees. He also served on the Ixonia Mutual Insurance Co. board for 30 years. He was a lifelong resident of the Town of Ixonia.
Survivors include his wife, Beverly; daughter Karen (Craig) LeRoy, grandson Jake (Jamie) LeRoy and greatgrandson Jackson LeRoy; son David (Diane) Mallow, granddaughter Karmen Mallow and grandson Chris (Lauren) Mallow; son Brian Mallow; son Jeff (Julie) Mallow, granddaughters April (Eric) Jensen, Trista (Travis) Born, great-granddaughter Bristol Born, granddaughter Jerrica (Parker) Ludeking and grandson Doug Mallow (Mandi Hunkins); son Bruce (Karen) Mallow, grandson Calvin Mallow and granddaughter Maddie Mallow (Caleb Malchow), son Joe (Karen) Mallow, granddaughter Ann Mallow.
At the request of the deceased, there will be a private interment at Glenview Memorial Gardens, Ixonia at a future date. If anyone wishes, memorials would be appreciated to AngelsGrace Hospice, Rainbow Hospice or the charity of one's choice.
To place an online condolence please visit www.sv-fh.com.