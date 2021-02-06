NASHOTAH
Roderick W. Stotts
July 24, 1945 — Jan. 31, 2021
Roderick W. Stotts of Nashotah passed away January 31, 2021. Born July 24, 1945, son of William and Mary (Hawley) Stotts, Roderick grew up in Mora, MN, and married Carol Pickard in 1972.
While pursuing pharmacy studies at the University of Minnesota, Rod discovered his love for the business world of consumer health and beauty products, and went on to work for such notable firms as Snyder Drug (MN), Nash Finch (IA), and Target Corporation (MN) before launching Betterway Sales and Marketing.
Throughout his life, Rod was a prolific reader and researcher giving him his “gift of gab” with anyone on most any subject. Whether bird hunting with his dad near the Stotts’ family farmstead in northwestern Minnesota or attending symphony concerts in St. Paul, Rod enjoyed time with family, music and laughter, cruising a river, riding a steam train, and traveling with wife Carol brought great pleasure to his life and others. For many years he could be found on lake Lac Courte Oreilles muskie fishing (in the bright sunshine?) with his dogs, Brandy and Chevy, his constant companions.
Roderick was active in his community, serving as president of Lake Country Fire and Rescue for many years, and was huge supporter and past president of the Friends of Nashotah. He was very proud of his ownership shares of his adopted Green Bay Packers, which lead to many Packers/ Viking rivalry conversations with his friend of 68 years, Jon Burseth.
Roderick is survived by his wife of 48 years, Carol; brothers- in-law James (Ramona) Pickard, Michael (Lynn) Pickard, Brian (Rebecca) Pickard, Neil (Sally) Pickard and Brent (Janice) Pickard; and sisters-in-law Deanna (late Barry) Erickson, Darlene (Burton) Beebe, Becky (Thomas) Peterson and Amy Pickard.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Kathy (late Terry) Lippert.
No services will be held at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Davenport Family Funeral Homes & Crematory is serving the family. Please visit www.davenportfamily.com to send condolences to the family and for future service information.