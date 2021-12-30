NASHOTAH
Roger A Stark
Roger A Stark, 93, of Nashotah, passed away on December 21, 2021, following a short illness.
Roger is survived by his daughter, Kathleen Sellers, and his grandchildren, Justin, Nick, and Kayla Sellers. He is also survived by his long-time companion, Mara Bekmanis.
Roger was predeceased by his parents, Frank and Helen; his wife, Joan; his two sisters, Marilyn Abear and Lois Rachiell; and his son-in-law, Bryan Sellers. He loved spending time with his family and friends.
Funeral services will be private and for immediate family only. However, a celebration of life is being planned for the spring with details to be determined.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.