Roger K. Zarse
Roger K. Zarse passed away January 3, 2021. He was born on August 28, 1948, to Karl and Angeline Zarse in Milwaukee.
Roger married Kathleen Pawinski in 1970. They lived and raised their family in Waukesha.
Roger was proud to work for Miller Brewing for nearly his entire career as a machinist and planner scheduler.
Roger will be truly missed by those who survive him: his children, Karl (Elaine) Zarse, Rusty (Ginger) Zarse and Michelle (Jeffrey) Ojibway; grandchildren Tomas, Sofia, Jackson, Lily and Damon; great-grandchild Kaiser; brother Greg (Diane) Zarse; sisters-in-law Theresa Zdun, Sharon Nelson, Therese (William) Young, Mary Lynn Strasser and Kristine (Paul) Dengel; and many extended family and dear friends.
Roger was preceded in death by his wife, Kathleen; parents Karl and Angeline Zarse; and brother Richard Zarse.
A memorial celebration will be held at a later time, yet to be determined.