WAUKESHA
Roger W. Berg
Aug. 30, 1935 - Nov. 28, 2021
On Sunday, November 28, 2021, Roger W. Berg passed away at age 86. Born on August 30, 1935, to John S. and Anna J. Berg, Roger graduated Waukesha High School in 1953.
Roger married high school sweetheart Marie Dorothy Berg on April 11, 1955. For over 50 years they raised cattle and planted crops at Park Farm.
Roger served on the Wales Volunteer Fire Department for over 10 years, earning the rank of captain. Roger was an avid hunter at the family cabin in Springbrook, and a devoted Badgers and Packers football fan.
Roger was preceded in death by Marie, his wife of 61 years, and son David.
Roger is survived by children Terry (Barb), Randy (Michelle) and Bonnie, 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service is scheduled for Friday, December 3, at Jerusalem Presbyterian Church in Wales. Visitation from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Service immediately following.