Roland A. ‘Rollie’ Perschon
Roland A. “Rollie” Perschon was born to eternal life on February 26, 2021, at the age of 92 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Frieda (nee Canitz), and his brothers Robert and Ronald.
He is survived by his brother Richard (Suzanne) Perschon, many nieces, nephews and many long time dear friends here and abroad.
Roland taught at 81st Street School in the Milwaukee Public Schools and later became an MPS administrator for the Department of Instructional Resources, where he supervised two-night fall camping trips to Upham Woods near the Wisconsin Dells and two-night winter camping trips at a DNR camp in the northern Kettle Moraine. He also managed and taught in the day field trip programs at the James Madison and Hamilton High School planetariums, zoo labs at the Milwaukee County Zoo, and nature hikes at Whitnall and Brown Deer parks. Roland also served as a camp counselor at Trees for Tomorrow in Eagle River and at several Wisconsin Boy Scout camps.
Roland really enjoyed world travel having visited over 30 countries in his lifetime. He was passionate about church architecture, change ringing bells, and his collections. He was also a very involved lifelong member of the United Church of Christ. His kindness, engaging conversations, and unparalleled sense of humor will be missed by all who knew him.
A celebration of Roland’s life will take place on Saturday, March 13, at Harder Funeral Home, 18700 West Capitol Drive, Brookfield, from 2 p.m. until the memorial service at 3:30 p.m.
