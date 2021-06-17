WAUKESHA
Rollyn Keith Fuchs
June 28, 1936 - June 14, 2021
Rollyn Keith Fuchs of Waukesha, age 84, peacefully passed away on June 14, 2021, at home. He was the beloved husband of Karen (nee Wallschleager); loving dad of Patricia Kohlman and Gregory Fuchs; and cherished grandpa of Brittany, Alyssa and Paige Kohlman. He is further survived by his nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Lilas Fuchs; brother Bob Foxx; and his sisters Shirley Fuchs and Donna Emery.
Keith worked for many years as a truck driver in the construction industry. He served with the U.S. Army and was a member of American Legion Post 2930 in Waukesha. Keith was also an active member of the Waukesha Eagles Club for 62 years and played on their baseball team. He bowled and played golf for many years as well as being an umpire down at Saratoga Complex. He enjoyed going on spur of the moment day trips with his wife and he loved being with his granddaughters more than anything. He was a longtime member of St. Luke’s Lutheran Church.
Visitation will be held on Monday, June 21, from 4 p.m. until the time of service at 6 p.m. at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 380 Bluemound Road (at highways J and JJ, four blocks south of Interstate 94), Waukesha. Entombment will take place at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 22, at Wisconsin Memorial Park. Please meet directly at the cemetery in the Green Parking Area.
